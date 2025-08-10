Falcons sign S Ronnie Harrison, C Jake Hanson

The Falcons signed safety Ronnie Harrison and center Jake Hanson, the team announced Sunday.

In corresponding moves, Atlanta released offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez and placed safety Grayland Arnold on injured reserve.

Harrison entered the NFL in 2018 as a third-round pick of the Jaguars. He spent two years in Jacksonville before three with the Browns. In 2023, he joined the Colts and stayed there for two seasons.

In seven seasons, Harrison has played 84 games, starting 48. He has totaled 245 tackles, 6.5sacks, seven interceptions, including two pick-sixes, and 25 pass breakups.

Harrison appeared in 10 games for the Colts last year, made two tackles and forced a fumble.

Hanson arrives in Atlanta after back-to-back seasons with the Jets. The Packers drafted him in 2020 with a sixth-round pick, and he made his debut in 2021 and has since appeared in every season. In total, Hanson has appeared in 30 games, starting seven.

Hanson played 12 games and started two for the Jets last season. He took 103 offensive snaps and 45 on special teams.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s time in New York overlapped with Hanson the past two seasons.