Felix Anudike-Uzomah’s season ends when Chiefs officially place him on IR

The Chiefs did not get much out of defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah his first two seasons after they made him a first-round pick. They will get nothing out of him this season.

The team officially placed Anudike-Uzomah on injured reserve Monday, as coach Andy Reid expected earlier in the day.

Anudike-Uzomah strained his right hamstring.

The 2023 first-round pick has appeared in 34 games, with three starts, totaling eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Chiefs also announced they waived running back Elijah Young.

The team signed defensive end Owen Carney and linebacker Xander Mueller. Carney was with the Chiefs in training camp last year, and Mueller is an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern.