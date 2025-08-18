Chiefs expect to place DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah on IR with hamstring injury

Chiefs defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah strained a hamstring and could land on injured reserve.

The 2023 first-round pick would see his season end if he’s placed on injured reserve before the cutdown date of Aug. 26, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that’s what “most likely” would happen.

“Yeah, that’s a tough thing,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports. “He’s worked hard. We’ll see where it goes. I can’t tell you how long it’s going to be. Any time is disappointing for him because he’s worked so hard.”

Anudike-Uzomah has appeared in 34 games with three starts, totaling eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Linebacker Jack Cochrane has a bone bruise on his knee, Reid said. Offensive tackle Ethan Driskell (appendix), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), safety Nazeeh Johnson (shoulder), defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle), and wide receiver Jalen Royals (knee tendinitis) aren’t practicing Monday.

The Chiefs did see the return of wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who missed time with a foot/ankle injury. Reid would not commit to Brown playing in the final preseason game this week.