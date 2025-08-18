 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs expect to place DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah on IR with hamstring injury

  
Published August 18, 2025 04:26 PM

Chiefs defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah strained a hamstring and could land on injured reserve.

The 2023 first-round pick would see his season end if he’s placed on injured reserve before the cutdown date of Aug. 26, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that’s what “most likely” would happen.

“Yeah, that’s a tough thing,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports. “He’s worked hard. We’ll see where it goes. I can’t tell you how long it’s going to be. Any time is disappointing for him because he’s worked so hard.”

Anudike-Uzomah has appeared in 34 games with three starts, totaling eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Linebacker Jack Cochrane has a bone bruise on his knee, Reid said. Offensive tackle Ethan Driskell (appendix), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), safety Nazeeh Johnson (shoulder), defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle), and wide receiver Jalen Royals (knee tendinitis) aren’t practicing Monday.

The Chiefs did see the return of wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who missed time with a foot/ankle injury. Reid would not commit to Brown playing in the final preseason game this week.