Hollywood Brown returns to practice

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown missed an extended period of time this summer with an injury to his ankle and foot, but the Chiefs have him back on the field.

Head coach Andy Reid said at a Monday press conference that Brown did some work in practice on Sunday and that the plan is for him to continue working on Monday. The Chiefs plan to play their starters in their final preseason game and Reid said that there’s been no decision about whether Brown could be among them.

“We’ll see how he progresses through this thing,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN.com."It’s not a matter of want. He wants to do it. He’s taking it slow and we don’t want any setbacks.”

Brown was limited to five games last season, so it’s easy to understand why the Chiefs want to avoid further absences. Given the uncertainty about how long Rashee Rice will be available, it’s all the more important for Brown to be on the field this fall.