Chargers smash Cowboys 34-17 to move to 11-4

The Chargers took care of business with a 34-17 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles moved to 11-4, while Dallas fell to 6-8-1 with a third consecutive loss. The Cowboys were eliminated from playoff contention with the Eagles’ victory on Saturday night.

The Cowboys trailed only 21-17 at halftime, but the Chargers outscored them 13-0 in the second half and outgained them 219 to 129.

Justin Herbert completed 23 of 29 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. He was happy to have wide receiver Quentin Johnston back as the wide receiver made four receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown, a dandy one-hander that went for 23 yards to open the Chargers’ scoring.

Ladd McConkey caught a 25-yard touchdown.

Herbert ran for a 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback push play, and Omarion Hampton had a 5-yard touchdown run. Hampton ran for 85 yards on 16 carries.

Dak Prescott was 21-of-30 for 244 yards and two touchdowns before Joe Milton finished in mop-up duty. George Pickens caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown, and CeeDee Lamb went over 1,000 yards again with 51 yards on six catches.