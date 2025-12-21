 Skip navigation
Titans earn third win of 2025, defeat Chiefs 26-9

  
Published December 21, 2025 04:06 PM

The Titans have earned their third win of the season.

Tennessee defeated Kansas City 26-9 on Sunday, putting another notch in the belt during what’s been a difficult season.

Quarterback Cam Ward played well in the contest, finishing 21-of-28 for 228 yards with two touchdowns. The No. 1 overall pick again made some impressive throws, showing his potential against a solid defensive unit.

The Chiefs played most of the contest with No. 3 quarterback Chris Oladokun at quarterback after Gardner Minshew exited the contest with a knee injury in the first half. Initially ruled questionable, Minshew was subsequently downgraded to out. He threw eight passes in the game, completing three for 15 yards.

According to multiple reports, there is reportedly concern Minshew suffered a torn ACL.

Oladokun finished the contest 11-of-16 passing for 111 yards.

While the Titans are about to embark on a coaching search, Ward has shown plenty of traits to build around and they were on display on Sunday afternoon. Now at 3-12, Tennessee will play the Saints at home next week before finishing the season with a road matchup in Jacksonville.

At 6-9, the Chiefs will continue playing out the string on a lost season and will likely need to bring in at least one more quarterback on a short week. The club will host the Broncos on Christmas Day before finishing the season on the road against the Raiders.