Panthers take the upper hand in the NFC South by beating Bucs 23-20

The Panthers control their destiny in the NFC South.

Safety Lathan Ransom made up for a costly penalty in Week 15 by picking Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield off with 42 seconds left to play in Sunday’s game. The pick sealed a 23-20 win for the Panthers and gave them a leg up on the Bucs in the divisional race heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Panthers will host the Seahawks next Sunday while the Bucs take on the Dolphins, so the odds will be against Carolina slamming the door on the Bucs before the two teams renew acquaintances in Week 18. This is now seven wins for the Panthers as an underdog, however, and counting them out seems unwise given how shaky the Bucs have been while losing six of their last seven games.

Bryce Young was instrumental to Sunday’s win. The Panthers quarterback threw a pair of touchdowns and did not turn the ball over while also running four times for 20 yards. His biggest completion was a 34-yard strike to wide receiver Jalen Coker to set up Ryan FitzPatrick’s go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and he also showed impressive agility in avoiding coverage on a touchdown pass to tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders earlier in the second half.

First-round wideout Tetairoa McMillan had the other touchdown and moved closer to 1,000 yards on the season with six catches for 73 yards.

The Bucs had an edge in time of possession and offensive plays, but they were hampered by eight penalties and leaky protection that kept Mayfield under pressure for much of the afternoon. That only resulted in two sacks, but the Bucs were not able to make much happen through the air over the course of another disappointing afternoon.

Given the depths of their slide, it’s hard to feel overly confident about their chances of winning either of their remaining games. If they don’t, there will likely be questions about whether it is time for bigger changes in Tampa before the 2026 season gets underway.