nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson 'looked healthy' last week vs. Bengals

Report: Chiefs fear Gardner Minshew suffered torn ACL

  
Published December 21, 2025 04:16 PM

There’s more bad news on the injury front for Chiefs at quarterback.

Via Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, Gardner Minshew likely suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s loss to the Titans.

Minshew is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

Minshew appeared hobbled after Kansas City’s first drive but stayed in the contest for three more possessions. Backup Chris Oludakun played the rest of the game, with Minshew exiting after the club gave up a safety.

If Minshew did indeed tear his ACL, that would mean he and Patrick Mahomes suffered the injury in back-to-back weeks.

Complicating matters, the Chiefs have an upcoming Thursday night game against the Broncos on Christmas Day. The club will likely need to bring in another QB as the team has no other available signal-callers aside from Oludakun.