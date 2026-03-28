Fernando Mendoza is learning the Raiders’ offense

The Raiders have 26 days until it becomes official. For now, it seems increasingly likely that Las Vegas will be using the first overall pick in the 2026 draft on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Appearing on Friday’s Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said that Mendoza is learning the Raiders’ offense, under the supervision of former NFL quarterback and assistant coach Brian Griese.

“Fernando Mendoza is working with Brian Griese right now, and it’s not so much that they’re working on footwork,” Jeremiah said, via Matt Holder of SB Nation. “They’re installing the Raiders’ offense. He’s full speed ahead. This is the same thing that happened with [Joe] Burrow, where you can use this time to really try and learn the core verbiage and concepts along with an offense.”

Griese and Raiders coach Klint Kubiak spent a year together with the 49ers, in 2023. Griese left coaching after the 2024 season.

Mendoza is the overwhelming favorite — at -10000 — to be the first overall pick in the draft.