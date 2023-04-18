 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Ferris State edge rusher Caleb Murphy’s 25.5 sacks in 2022 is expected to get him drafted

  
Published April 18, 2023 07:42 PM
Ferris State edge rusher Caleb Murphy accepted the Cliff Harris Award on Tuesday as the nation’s small college defensive player of the year. Murphy’s mother, Tamantha, claimed the $3,000 trophy that comes with the award given by the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

More than 5,000 defensive players from more than 500 colleges and universities at the Division II, Division III and NAIA divisions were eligible for the award.

Murphy was the easy choice.

“We dove deep into it and interviewed his coach and looked at all his stats and all the things he’s done, and all the awards he’s won, and oh, my gosh,” Harris said at the Cowboys’ practice facility in Frisco, Texas. “This young man is going to be a player. He’s going to have an impact in the NFL.”

Murphy set the single-season sacks record for all NCAA divisions with 25.5 in 2022. That was 1.5 more than Arizona State’s Terrell Suggs, the previous record-holder, had in 2002, and 4.5 more than Grand Valley State’s Matt Judon had in setting the Division II record in 2015. Murphy also led all divisions with 39 tackles for loss, which matched the all-time, single-season record at any NCAA level.

In 2021, his first season playing for Ferris State after transferring from Grand Valley State, Murphy totaled 21.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

His numbers the past two seasons have turned heads in the NFL.

Murphy had no top-30 visits but has had phone interviews with the Giants, Lions, Browns, Bills, Chargers, 49ers, Steelers and Bengals.

“My agent said that I should be gone by the sixth round at the latest,” said Murphy, who also won the Ted Hendricks Award for 2022. “I’m excited about it. I think I’ve put myself in a good position. I’m excited just to have an opportunity. Whatever team gives me an opportunity, I’m going to work hard, make the 53-man roster and just keep playing.”

He had a sack in the East-West Shrine Game and earned defensive all-east practice team honors before a solid showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for,” Murphy said. “This is a dream come true, something I’ve been working for since I was 7. I’m going to get drafted.”