Fletcher Cox on Nick Sirianni: What is there to talk about? He’s a winner

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is reportedly meeting with team owner Jeffrey Lurie on Wednesday to discuss the end of the team’s season and the way that the season ended has led to some speculation that Sirianni’s future will be one of the topics of conversation.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox doesn’t think it should be a long one. During a media session in the team’s locker room Wednesday, Cox said that this year’s 1-6 finish shouldn’t outweigh the winning that the Eagles have done since Sirianni joined the team in 2021.

“What is there to talk about? He’s a winner,” Cox said, via Mark Meany of WPVI. “He’s a winning head coach. Did we have some bumps this year? Every team, every organization, everybody goes through it. We don’t look at firing a man that has won 10-plus games two years in a row. He took this organization to three playoff appearances three years in a row. He’s a good leader for this team. He does a really good job.”

Center Jason Kelce also spoke about Sirianni on Wednesday and, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP, called him “a great head coach” who was part of “a collective thing” that sank the Eagles’ season. Any decision about what happens next will be made by Lurie, however, and the wait is on for word of his feelings.