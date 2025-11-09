 Skip navigation
Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue dies at 84

  
Published November 9, 2025 12:26 PM

Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has died. He was 84.

Tagliabue’s family announced Tagliabue’s passing on Sunday. Survivors include his wife, Chandler, their son, Drew, and their daughter, Emily. The apparent cause of death, per Tagliabue’s family, was heart failure complicated by Parkinson’s Disease.

Tagliabue was elected to succeed long-time Commissioner Pete Rozelle in 1989. Tagliabue served through 2006.

He had worked as an outside counsel for the NFL with the firm of Covington & Burling, where he practiced law for 20 years.

Tagliabue was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, as a contributor.

In all, the NFL has had only three commissioners since 1960: Rozelle, Tagliabue, and Roger Goodell.

We extend our condolences to Tagliabue’s family, friends, and colleagues.