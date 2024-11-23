 Skip navigation
Former NFL player Scott Turner has been nominated to be HUD secretary

  
Published November 23, 2024 01:54 PM

Former NFL defensive back Scott Turner will be part of the incoming administration.

Turner, a seventh-round pick of Washington in 1995, has been nominated by president-elect Donald Trump to become the secretary of the department of housing and urban development

Turner, who played for Washington, the Chargers, and the Broncos in an eight-year career. He appeared in 101 regular-season games, with four starts. He had five career interceptions.

During Trump’s first term, Turner ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council. In a statement, Trump praised Turner for “helping to lead an unprecedented effort that transformed our country’s most distressed communities.”

The move comes at a time when many are anticipating an appointment for Jets owner Woody Johnson, who was the U.S. ambassador to the UK in the first Trump administration.