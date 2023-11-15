Former NFL receiver Devon Wylie dies at 35

Devon Wylie, a 2012 fourth-round pick of the Chiefs who had a brief NFL career as a receiver and return man, has died at the age of 35.

Fresno State, where Wylie played his college football, confirmed that he died. No cause of death has been reported.

Wylie was born and raised in the Sacramento area and played at Granite Bay High School before attending Fresno State.

After a rookie season with the Chiefs in which he caught six passes and also returned punts and kickoffs, he played briefly for the Titans in 2013. His NFL career saw short stops with the Cardinals, Steelers, Seahawks, 49ers, Rams, Raiders and Falcons as well.