Former Ohio Univeristy coach Brian Smith “vigorously disputes” his termination

On Wednesday, Ohio University fired coach Brian Smith, accusing him of “engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University.”

For his part, Smith is not going away quietly.

“We vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith,” Smith’s attorney, Rex Elliott, said in a statement issued via email on Wednesday afternoon. “He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name. Coach Smith is an ethical man who has done an exemplary job for the University. He wants nothing but the best for the players, coaches, and the entire Bobcat community.”

The practical impact of Elliott’s statement is obvious. There will be litigation or, if required by Smith’s contract, arbitration. And it could get ugly.

Based on the two public sides to the story, it already is. Once more information emerges, it won’t get any prettier.