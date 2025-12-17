 Skip navigation
NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Former Ohio Univeristy coach Brian Smith “vigorously disputes” his termination

  
Published December 17, 2025 03:51 PM

On Wednesday, Ohio University fired coach Brian Smith, accusing him of “engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University.”

For his part, Smith is not going away quietly.

“We vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith,” Smith’s attorney, Rex Elliott, said in a statement issued via email on Wednesday afternoon. “He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name. Coach Smith is an ethical man who has done an exemplary job for the University. He wants nothing but the best for the players, coaches, and the entire Bobcat community.”

The practical impact of Elliott’s statement is obvious. There will be litigation or, if required by Smith’s contract, arbitration. And it could get ugly.

Based on the two public sides to the story, it already is. Once more information emerges, it won’t get any prettier.