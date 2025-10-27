Four running backs topped 100 yards and 10 yards per carry Sunday

Sunday was a very big day for big-play running backs in the NFL.

Four different running backs ran for more than 100 yards and averaged more than 10 yards per carry on Sunday: Bills running back James Cook had 19 carries for 216 yards, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had 12 carries for 153 yards, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had 14 carries for 150 yards and Eagles running back Tank Bigsby had nine carries for 104 yards.

On a day of blowouts across the NFL, it’s no surprise that those running backs led their teams to big wins: Cook and the Bills won 40-9, Taylor and the Colts won 38-14 and Barkley and Bigsby led the Eagles to a 38-20 win.

It was the first time four different running backs topped 100 yards and 10 yards per carry on the same day since 1991.