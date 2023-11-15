Frank Reich will call offensive plays for Panthers

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that he was thinking through the best path forward for the team’s offensive play-calling and he revealed what he came up with on Wednesday.

Reich told reporters at a press conference that he has taken back the play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. Reich called the team’s plays to open the season, but gave up the role to Brown in mid-October.

The Panthers won their first game after making that change, but they’ve lost their last two and the offense did not look good in any of the games they played under the now-scrapped arrangement.

Reich said the play-calling process will remain a collaborative one and that he does not think there will need to be a significant change to the look of the offense. After a 1-8 start, there will need to be a significant change to the results if Reich is going to be assured of another year to try to sort things out in Carolina.