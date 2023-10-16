Frank Reich handing over Panthers offensive play-calling to OC Thomas Brown

When the Panthers return from their Week 7 bye, they’ll have a new a significant change among their coaching staff.

Head coach Frank Reich has decided to give over offensive play-calling to coordinator Thomas Brown, according to a report from NFL Media.

Carolina, currently the league’s only winless team, is No. 23 in points scored and total offense. The team has yet to score 30 points in any of its games this season.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 967 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s averaging just 5.3 yards per attempt and has a passer rating of 78.7. He’s been sacked 16 times in his five starts.

Reich has talked about handing over play-calling duties to Brown at some point, but six games into the staff’s tenure feels a little earlier than expected. Brown, 37, was last on the Rams’ staff from 2020-2022.

Carolina will take on Houston in Week 8 for a matchup between this year’s No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks.