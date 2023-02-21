Frank Reich: I will call offensive plays to start, will hand it off at some point

When Frank Reich was introduced as the head coach of the Panthers, he said he would wait to decide about whether he will call offensive plays for the team until the team had filled out its coaching staff.

The Panthers have done a lot of work on that front, including the hire of offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, and Reich revealed his decision at a Tuesday press conference.

Reich said “the right thing for me to do for our team and for our offense right now is for me to continue to kind of use my experience” as a play caller as he begins his tenure in Carolina, but that “there is going to be some point that I’m going to pass it off.” Reich said he knows that will be hard, but that it “will become apparent” when it is the right time to make that move and that he will lean heavily on Brown in other ways before any change in play calling procedures is made.

That approach promises to lead to questions during the season about when a change will be made as a strong start may make it difficult to rock the boat and a slow one could lead to calls for something different early in the year.