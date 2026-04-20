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Fred Warner arrives for offseason program with no limitations

  
Published April 20, 2026 07:33 PM

The 49ers are back. Linebacker Fred Warner is, too.

Warner spoke to reporters on Monday, for the start of the team’s offseason program. He said he’s fully recovered from last season’s serious ankle injury.

“I’m feeling extremely blessed, grateful to be back, feeling great and no restrictions,” Warner said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “Just able to jump right in.”

Warner was injured during a Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers. He had returned to practice but was unable to participate in the divisional-round loss to the Seahawks, the final game of the 49ers’ season.

“The fact that I was able to return to practice kind of gave me all the confidence in the world to really attack training during the offseason,” Warner said. “Not having to start from like doing rehab and everything. [I’m] just going from ground zero, building up just like I would any other offseason. It’s been great.”

Warner, 29, is a four-time first-team All-Pro.