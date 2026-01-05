Fred Warner won’t return until at least championship game if 49ers qualify

The 49ers still haven’t ruled out linebacker Fred Warner for the rest of the season, but they will have to make a long playoff run for him to come back.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Warner won’t return before at least the NFC Championship Game.

“I think it’s too far off right now,” Shanahan said Monday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think it is a possibility, as we get closer to a possible third game here — a championship game. But it’s not something we’re thinking about right now.”

The 49ers are suddenly thin at linebacker.

Warner hasn’t played since dislocating and fracturing his right ankle in Week 6, and his replacement, Tatum Bethune, now out for the season after tearing his groin in the Week 18 loss to the Seahawks. Shanahan said Bethune might need surgery.

Eric Kendricks will now take over.

“He’s been here long enough,” Shanahan said of his confidence in Kendricks. “These games he’s gotten in, in the last couple of weeks, he’s done a good job of, and I’m glad that we got him for this situation.”

Linebackers Dee Winters (ankle) and Luke Gifford (quad) will be evaluated later this week.