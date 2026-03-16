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Free agent C Ryan Bates visits Giants

  
Published March 16, 2026 05:30 PM

The Giants hosted center Ryan Bates on a free agent visit on Monday.

Bates, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Bears.

The Giants are seeking a backup behind starter John Michael Schmitz Jr.

Bates began his NFL career in 2019 with the Bills and was in Buffalo for five seasons. He played 73 games with 19 starts for the Bills, including 15 starts at left guard in 2022.

The Bears acquired him for a fifth-round pick in 2024. He played 19 games with two starts, both in 2024, when he had two stints on injured reserve (with shoulder and elbow issues early in the season and a concussion late in the season).