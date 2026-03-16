Free agent OG Ben Bartch visits Lions

The Lions hosted offensive lineman Ben Bartch on a free agent visit on Monday.

Bartch, 27, spent the past two-plus seasons with the 49ers, where he started at left guard for four games.

He has 26 career starts, with 15 at left guard and 11 at right guard.

The Jaguars made Bartch a fourth-round pick in 2020, making him the highest-drafted player in Saint John’s (Minnesota) history.

He spent three-plus seasons in Jacksonville before the 49ers signed him off the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2023.

Bartch appeared in 41 games with 20 starts for the Jaguars, including 11 starts at right guard in 2021.