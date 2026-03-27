Free agent RB Chase Edmonds hopes to continue playing

Running back Chase Edmonds remains a free agent three weeks into the new league year. He is hopeful of finding work, but he is also exploring opportunities in broadcasting and acting.

“I still feel young, still feel great,” Edmonds told Kyle Odegard of The Sporting News. “I stay in shape, but at the same time, I’m not just going to be idle, praying for a call.”

Edmonds, 29, spent part of last season on the Commanders’ practice squad, but he has played only three games the past two seasons.

He missed the 2024 season on the Buccaneers’ injured reserve list after injuring his knee before the start of the season. Edmonds played only one offensive snap, without any touches, in 2025, while recording19 special teams snaps.

In his career, Edmonds has 608 touches for 3,131 yards and 17 touchdowns. Most of that came during his four years with the Cardinals.