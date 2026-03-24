Free agent RB Najee Harris wants to show teams he can run, six months after torn Achilles

Six months after tearing his Achilles tendon, free agent running back Najee Harris wants NFL teams to see that his recovery is on pace.

Harris’s agent posted video of him sprinting on a treadmill this week. Harris tore his Achilles in his third game with the Chargers, on September 21.

Running in a straight line on a treadmill is a far cry from the kind of cutting a running back has to do on the football field, but being able to sprint in March is a good sign that he’ll be able to do everything he has to do by Week One.

2025 was a rough year for Harris, who also injured his eye in a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July. That forced him to miss a lot of work in training camp and the preseason, but he was ready to go by the start of the regular season.

The 28-year-old Harris signed a one-year contract with the Chargers last year but was lost for the season after carrying the ball just 15 times. He had previously played for the Steelers, who drafted him in the first round in 2021, for four seasons and topped 1,000 yards in all four of them.