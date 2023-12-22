Geno Smith “totally back” for Sunday’s game

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was close to playing against the Eagles in Week 15 and he’s set to play against the Titans in Week 16.

Smith practiced fully all week and he did not receive an injury designation on the team’s final injury report of the week. Carroll said, via the team’s website, that Smith had “as good a Friday as I can remember for a quarterback” and that he is “totally back and primed” for Sunday’s game.

There’s less clarity about four other Seahawks. Center Evan Brown (illness), cornerback Tre Brown (heel), running back Kenneth Walker III (shoulder), and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hip) are all listed as questionable.

Walker and Witherspoon practiced on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday, but Carroll said Witherspoon “couldn’t do much” during the session.

Safety Jamal Adams (knee), linebacker Frank Clark (illness), and wide receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs) will not play for the Seahawks.