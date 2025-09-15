George Holani: TD on kickoff just a “heads up play that we took advantage of”

The Seahawks and Steelers were tied at 14 early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh when Seahawks kicker Jason Myers booted a field goal to put the Seahawks up three points and Myers would help that lead grow on the ensuing kickoff.

Myers landed his kickoff short of Steelers returner Kaleb Johnson, but it hit in the landing zone and Johnson made a serious blunder when he let the ball bounce past him into the end zone. The rookie needed to down the ball for it to be a touchback, but Seahawks running back George Holani got there first and fell on the ball for a touchdown that helped propel Seattle to a 31-17 road win.

“I wouldn’t have thought I’d score on kickoff, honestly, but I got my first touchdown on special teams, and it’s a blessing,” Holani said, via the team’s website. “We go over situations in our special teams meeting every week. We see teams who always mess up, and we don’t want to be that team out there that’s looking not good. . . . I knew it was going to be a touchdown as long as I down the ball with possession. I had to run full speed to the end zone, then I had to stop and like cradle, get small and get in there and possess the ball. It was just a heads up play that we took advantage of.”

Head coach Mike Macdonald said the coaching staff drills players to pick up any ball on the ground “no matter the situation” and let things play out from there. He also credited Myers for kicking the ball low and into the landing zone, which set the stage for an unusual and important Seahawks touchdown.