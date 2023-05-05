Get a free, signed, personalized copy of Father of Mine today

I’ve got a stack of print copies of Father of Mine, and I’ve also got a stack of envelopes big enough to hold one. So I’ll put one in an envelope and send it to someone tomorrow.

If you send an email with the subject line “Father of Mine Giveaway” to florio@profootballtalk.com, you’ll be entered in the random drawing. No purchase is necessary (but, as always, it is appreciated).

I’ll pick a submission at 9:30 p.m. ET for a free, signed, and personalized copy. And, for the winner, I’ll write whatever you want, within reason . You can get the ebook from Amazon for $4.99, or the print edition for $13.97. And the book is now included in the Kindle Unlimited library, where it can be read at no extra charge.