Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Get a free, signed, personalized copy of Father of Mine today

  
Published May 5, 2023 04:05 PM
Father of Mine

I’ve got a stack of print copies of Father of Mine, and I’ve also got a stack of envelopes big enough to hold one. So I’ll put one in an envelope and send it to someone tomorrow.

If you send an email with the subject line “Father of Mine Giveaway” to florio@profootballtalk.com, you’ll be entered in the random drawing. No purchase is necessary (but, as always, it is appreciated).

I’ll pick a submission at 9:30 p.m. ET for a free, signed, and personalized copy. And, for the winner, I’ll write whatever you want, within reason . You can get the ebook from Amazon for $4.99, or the print edition for $13.97. And the book is now included in the Kindle Unlimited library, where it can be read at no extra charge.