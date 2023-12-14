Giants designate Darren Waller for return from injured reserve

The Giants offense could get a key part back in the lineup as soon as this Sunday.

The team announced on Thursday that tight end Darren Waller has been designated for return from injured reserve. Waller will practice with the team and can be activated at any point in the next 21 days, but he won’t be able to return if he is not activated in that window.

Waller has been out since Week Eight with a hamstring injury, but his importance to the offense is underscored by the fact that he remains second on the team with 36 catches and 384 receiving yards.

The Giants will have to activate Waller by Saturday afternoon in order for him to play against the Saints this weekend.