Giants get on the board with Tyrone Tracy touchdown, tie game at 7-7

It took until midway through the third quarter, but the Giants have put points on the board and tied Sunday night’s matchup with the Bengals.

Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy powered his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown, making the score 7-7.

It was the first touchdown of Tracy’s career.

The Giants needed 16 plays to go 79 yards to get into the end zone, taking 6:45 off the clock. The club converted third-and-1 on the New York 32, fourth-and-2 on the New York 40, and fourth-and-1 on the Cincinnati 35 to keep the chains moving.

But the biggest play was a defensive pass interference penalty called on Bengals cornerback DJ Turner. Because he committed the foul on Darius Slayton in the end zone, the Giants got the ball at the 1-yard line. Tracy put the ball in the paint on the next play.

The Giants had previously gone for it on fourth-and-2 in the third quarter in their own territory, but Daniel Jones’ pass fell incomplete. New York got the ball back when Zack Moss fumbled and linebacker Micah McFadden recovered the loose ball.