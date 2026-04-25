Giants GM Joe Schoen: Kayvon Thibodeaux trade talk reports “not true”

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen strongly denied a report concerning trade talks involving edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

A report shortly before the start of the the second round of the draft indicated that the Giants were talking to the Saints and others about a trade that would move Thibodeaux off of the Giants’ roster. Schoen said on Friday night that there was no validity to that report.

“We have not had any conversations about Kayvon Thibodeaux today,” Schoen said, via multiple reporters. “That’s not true.”

Thibodeaux is heading into the final year of his contract and Thursday night’s addition of Arvell Reese gives the Giants a lot of options off the edge, so a Thibodeaux trade seemed like a possible way to address other needs. It does not look like such a move is on the horizon, however.