Giants list Andrew Thomas as limited participant on Wednesday

  
Published September 3, 2025 03:49 PM

The Giants do not have a lengthy first injury report of the year.

New York listed offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The club did not have any more players listed with an injury.

Thomas suffered a Lisfranc injury midway through the 2024 season, finishing the year with just six starts. Over the last two seasons combined, Thomas has appeared in just 16 overall games.

The No. 4 pick of the 2020 draft, Thomas was a second-team AP All-Pro in 2022 when the Giants reached the postseason.

Additionally, it’s notable that second-year tight end Theo Johnson was not listed on the injury report after he missed some time during training camp with an undisclosed issue. We’ll see if he can make it through the practice week without incident.

The Giants will start their season on the road against the Commanders on Sunday afternoon.