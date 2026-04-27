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Giants release DL DeMarvin Leal

  
Published April 27, 2026 09:06 AM

The Giants took a break from welcoming their draft class by parting ways with a more seasoned member of the roster.

Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal was released over the weekend. Leal had signed a futures deal with the Giants earlier in the offseason.

Leal was a 2022 third-round pick of the Steelers and was released in January 2026. He had 35 tackles and a sack in 32 games for Pittsburgh.

The Giants drafted defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis in the sixth round and they signed Sam Roberts and Marlon Tuipulotu as free agents. Roy Robertson-Harris, Darius Alexander and Elijah Chatman are also in the mix on the team’s defensive line.