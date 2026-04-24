Giants select Ohio State LB Arvell Reese at No. 5

The Giants have two picks in the top 10 of tonight’s NFL draft.

When their turn came to select No. 5, the Giants had their choice of a trio of Ohio State players. They selected linebacker Arvell Reese, taking him over his teammates, safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles.

The Giants have received trade interest regarding edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, and the selection of Reese makes that a possibility. Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in 2022, and the Giants selected edge rusher Abdul Carter third in 2025.

Their defense should be even better than it was in 2025 with the addition of Reese, who totaled 69 tackles, 10 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss last season, his third at Ohio State.

He was a consensus All-American and Big Ten linebacker of the year.