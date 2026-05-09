Sean Payton: “Good chance” Bo Nix will return to work in June

Broncos head coach Sean Payton gave a positive update on quarterback Bo Nix’s right ankle during a press conference from the team’s rookie minicamp on Saturday.

Nix had a second procedure on the ankle he broke in January’s playoff win in late April that Payton said “was not a surprise” to the player or team. He said the team feels “real good” about where Nix is and expressed confidence that Nix will get some work in before the team’s offseason program comes to an end.

“There’s a good chance we see him in this offseason program in June,” Payton said. “We’re going to be the ones kind of holding back, if you will.”

If Nix is not able to make it on the field next month, Payton said he will be “clearly full speed” in time for training camp this summer.