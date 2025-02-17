Grant Udinski: Not enough words for how excited I am to work with Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars did their best to shut down any talk that they might be looking to trade quarterback Trevor Lawrence last week and that means their new offensive coordinator Grant Udinski is set to work with the quarterback during the 2025 season.

That prospect seems to suit Udinski just fine. Udinski held his first press conference since being hired in Jacksonville and said that “I don’t have enough words to explain how excited” he is about the chance to work with the first overall pick of the 2021 draft.

“There’s a lot that stands out,” Udinski said, via the team’s website. “The most exciting thing for me is the guy and the person. The quarterback position is still played by a person. It’s still a human being who has to stand back there and navigate tight pockets and hits and escape and deal with ten other guys in the huddle, all eleven on defense, and make those decisions in snap judgment. The person we’re getting to deal with and work with on a day-to-day basis is super exciting. If we’re spending as much time as we do trying to pour ourselves into somebody, he’s the type of guy that you want to invest time in.”

Lawrence battled injury and ineffectiveness during the 2024 season and the team struggled along with him. Getting him back to his earlier form will be one of the quickest ways for Udinski and head coach Liam Coen to succeed in their new roles.