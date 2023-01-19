Greg Roman out as Ravens offensive coordinator

There’s another vacancy at offensive coordinator.

Greg Roman has stepped down as the Ravens offensive coordinator to pursue other opportunities, he and the organization announced on Thursday.

“After visiting with coach [John] Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities ,” Roman said in a statement, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “My family would like to thank [Ravens owner] Steve Biscotti for the opportunity to be a part of this elite organization and for being the first class leader that he is.

“I would also like to thank John Harbaugh, who I respect as much as any head coach I have worked alongside. I learned a lot working for John and will carry those lessons forward. I also watched our management team Dick, Sashi, Ozzie, Eric and many others run a sports franchise as smoothly and as well as one can be run. and I appreciate them allowing us to always remain focused on winning. Thanks also to the great coaches and tremendous support staff too many to name. A special thanks to all the players I coached here; they bought in and let it rip, and inspired me every day.

“And Baltimore fans are, quite simply, amazing. I’ll truly miss Baltimore, but at the same time I am excited to attack my next opportunity with focus and passion.”

Roman had been with the ravens since 2017, first serving as senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and helps lead quarterback Lamar Jackson to his MVP season.

“Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons,” Harbaugh said in a statement released by the team. “He is a tremendous football coach, as well as family man and person.

“Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements. He established an identity for our offense. We are grateful for Greg’s great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward.”

The 2022 Ravens finished No. 16 in total yards and No. 19 in points scored. The club was also second in rushing with 2,720 yards.

Roman also served as San Francisco’s offensive coordinator from 2011-2014 and Buffalo’s OC from 2015-2016. With so many coordinator positions open around the league, Roman may have options for his next stop.