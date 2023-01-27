 Skip navigation
Gronk thinks Tom Brady would pick the Buccaneers over the Raiders

  
Published January 27, 2023 04:14 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Tom Brady’s reaction was unexpected, given the QB was asked about a timeline and not a decision, and explore where he’s likely to land if he returns.

Tom Brady doesn’t want to talk about where he’ll play next season. His friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, has no such hesitation.

Via SI.com, Gronk said that Brady is more likely to return to the Buccaneers for a fourth season than to join the Raiders.

Those were the only two options presented to Gronkowski. Brady likely will have other potential destinations to choose from.

The answer will surprise many because there’s a belief Brady definitely won’t return to Tampa Bay. Maybe things will change enough to make it enticing. Maybe the proximity to his children will make the difference.

Then there’s the question of whether Alex Guerrero will be willing to pack up and go wherever Brady goes.

Regardless, perhaps the Bucs need to be taken more seriously as Brady ponders his options for 2023. If a close friend like Gronk thinks Brady would pick the Bucs over the Raiders, it’s worth taking seriously.