Haason Reddick out of cast, feels he can “really be free” on the field
Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick looked back to normal at practice on Thursday.
The cast he’s worn on his right hand since having surgery to repair a ligament in his thumb in August was gone and Reddick said he felt no pain in thumb in his first cast-less practice session. He also said he is looking forward to what that might mean for his play in Week Four and beyond.
“Getting out of the cast was a big thing for me,” Reddick said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “A hell of a momentum and confidence booster, especially after going out there today and practicing. I’m not making any excuses, just now I can go out there and really be free.”
Reddick has not recorded a sack yet this season, but he’s provided pressure and the attention teams pay to him after last year’s 16-sack season has helped open the doors for others on the front seven to make plays. Sunday’s game is against the Commanders and their past performance — 19 sacks allowed in three games — suggests there will be opportunities for Reddick to get on the board.