Harrison Smith moves up to limited practice participation Friday

  
Published September 5, 2025 04:08 PM

Vikings safety Harrison Smith is progressing toward a full return to action.

Smith has missed practice time recently because of a personal health issue, but he took part in the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday. He took another step forward on Friday when he took part in practice on a limited basis.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw also took a step in the right direction. Darrisaw is dealing with a knee injury and moved from limited to full practice participation.

Running back Zavier Scott (ankle) and defensive back Elijah Williams (hamstring) remained out of practice. Wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hand) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) were listed as full participants for the second straight day.

The Vikings will practice again on Saturday before issuing injury designations for Monday night’s game against the Bears.