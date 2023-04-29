 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hendon Hooker: I’ll be a sponge, picking Jared Goff’s brain whenever I can

  
Published April 29, 2023 03:34 AM

The Lions drafted Hendon Hooker in the third round on Friday night and the former Tennessee starter will begin his career behind Jared Goff on the team’s depth chart.

Hooker’s continued recovery from last season’s torn ACL means that he won’t be doing much to push Goff this summer, although his doctors have said that they expect him to be ready to play at the start of the 2023 season. Once he has moved past the rehab stage, Hooker said that he will turn his attention to learning as much as he can by being “a sponge” whenever he’s around Goff.

“To come in and learn everything , every nuance on how to be a pro, first and foremost,” Hooker said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And then just admire him. He’s been in this league for a long time and he’s been doing a great job of developing every year to get better and better, and that’s all you can ask for. So I’m definitely going to be picking his brain whenever I can, probably going to get annoying to him a little bit but I’m just that type of person. I just want to get in and do my job, epseically and continue to get better day by day.”

Hooker added that “whenever I’m ready to rock and roll, that’s going to be a sight to see” on the field. It remains to be seen when that will be, but it’s clear what Hooker will be up to in the meantime.