Ian Cunningham: We knew Kaleb McGary’s retirement was a possibility

When news dropped that offensive tackle Kaleb McGary was retiring, a few hours later, it was reported that the Falcons were signing Jawaan Taylor as a potential replacement.

In Atlanta’s pre-draft press conference on Monday, General Manager Ian Cunningham confirmed the club wasn’t surprised by McGary hanging up his cleats.

“We knew that that was a possibility,” Cunningham said, via transcript from the team. “I think that’s for us to kind of make sure that we protect the organization and the team. So once we kind of figure that part out, that’s on us to kind of try to figure out what are some options, whether it’s trade, whether it’s free agency.

“And while Kaleb was obviously a really good player for the franchise and we were fortunate to be able to get a player in Jawaan Taylor, who’s started a lot of games at right tackle and played on some really good teams at right tackle. So we’re excited about him and what he can bring to our offense in the run and pass game. Fortunately enough, he was still available when that happened. So we made sure to cross our tees and dot our eyes and be prepared and glad to go ahead, work out.”

Cunningham added that with Taylor, the club likes that he’s big, strong, physical, and consistent.

“I think he’s going to help us in the pass game, obviously help us in the run game as well,” Cunningham said. “So, we’re excited.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski also said they see Taylor as a “really good cultural fit.”

“[E]njoyed my time spent when he came in and just getting to know him a little bit, but will fit in great with that room,” Stefanski said. “And like Ian mentioned, he’s played on some good football teams. He’s had some great experience at that position, which it’s rare that you can have a guy that’s available that we can put in there and can lean on all that experience.”

