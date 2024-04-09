If Micah Parsons is “wearing thin,” Cowboys should just thicken their skin

The Cowboys’ flagship radio station recently dropped a bomb regarding the relationship between the team and its best defensive player (if not best overall player), Micah Parsons.

Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan, the station on which Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears twice per week during the season, shared a surprising claim about the relationship between the Cowboys and Parsons.

“I’m talking about at least four different people [who have told me] that Micah has worn thin there,” Shariff said Friday. “I don’t know how much is true and how much it actually hurts. I don’t know whether this is the behavior of a typical superstar. I don’t know how damaging it is. But all I do know is this — I’ve heard from way too many people that if Micah Parsons was out of there, there would be a decent amount of people inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco smiling or breathing a sigh of relief.”

Those people smiling or breathing a sigh of relief would be idiots, frankly. Parsons is a generational talent, a modern-day Lawrence Taylor. The Cowboys need him if they want to get a piece of what Jerry Jones inaccurately calls gloryhole.

What has Parsons done? He’s a little surly and standoffish with the media at times. He has his own podcast. He speaks his mind on X.

So what? Has he ever done anything truly problematic?

Sure, he took a shot at the coaching after the blowout loss to the Packers. He called the playoff loss embarrassing. (And it was.) He has criticized the personnel moves the team made in 2023.

He’s more than good enough to get any team with any sense to put up with it. Do a little research on the stuff the Giants overlooked with L.T. Micah Parsons isn’t even in that stratosphere.

He has been exemplary off the field. He has been incredible on the field. Has he said some things that are less than ideal? Sure, but who cares?

If this is the team’s clumsy way of driving down his contract expectations, good luck. And if the Cowboys think he’s too much of a pain in the ass to keep around, there are one or two or 31 other teams that would gladly take the player and everything that goes along with the Micah Parsons experience.