Micah Parsons: I hope we get the players we’re missing, we didn’t do that this year

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to reporters from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama this week and his words caught the ear of one of the team’s top players.

While discussing the decision to keep head coach Mike McCarthy despite a disappointing playoff loss to the Packers, Jones said that he thinks the Cowboys are “hanging around the rim” and said the team is committed to doing what it takes to finally get the ball into the hoop.

“I think we’ll push the hell out of it,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “It will be going all in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We’ll be going all in.”

Linebacker Micah Parsons heard what Jones had to say about the team’s approach and said on his The Edge podcast that he hopes the team’s actions back up Jones’ words.

“They’re talking about how we’re going ‘all in’ this year. Man, that’s what I would hope for,” Parsons said. “I’m 24 years old. I’ve been in this league three years and I’ve kinda seen it all. I hope we go all in. I hope that we go out and get the players that we’re missing, because we didn’t do that this year. I hope that we challenge ourselves to become better and become greater for us.”

Parsons called the Cowboys’ loss “completely embarassing and unacceptable” and it seems he’ll be expecting a big reaction from the team.