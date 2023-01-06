If necessary, Roger Goodell would determine neutral site for AFC Championship Game

NFL owners approved a change to the rules for handling a cancelled game on Friday and one of the changes opens the door to the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site.

That will happen in the following three scenarios:





Buffalo and Kansas City both win or both tie -- a Buffalo vs Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site. Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties -- a Buffalo vs Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site. Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati wins -- a Buffalo or Cincinnati vs Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.

The resolution that NFL owners approved on Friday says that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the neutral site under that scenario. There is nothing in the resolution about the criteria for choosing a site and there have been discussions about indoor and outdoor possibilities.

With most of the league done playing by the conference championship, there will be a number of options in both categories in the event the NFL ultimately has to go down that route. If it does and is planning to attend what would be a notable event in NFL history, Goodell will get to choose the building where he’d get booed by fans of at least one team.