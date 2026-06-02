In Jared Verse, the Browns get more than a first-round pick

The Rams have relished the periodic “eff them picks” vibe of the past several years. On Monday, L.A. applied a twist to that mindset.

Eff them picks that panned out.

Every unused draft pick is an unscratched lottery ticket. The possibilities are limitless, but the reality is there’s a chance the player won’t fulfill his NFL potential. Defensive end Jared Verse has.

He was the 2024 defensive rookie of the year. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler. He’s not a guy you usually trade.

For the Browns, Verse is a first-round pick plus. He’s a lottery ticket that you know is a winner. And he’s five years younger than Myles Garrett.

Verse also has a low (relatively speaking) slotted rookie deal. He’ll make $2.1 million in 2026. He’s on the books for $2.8 million in 2027.

That said, things get interesting next year. First, the window will be open on a second contract for Verse. Second, Verse’s pair of Pro Bowl appearances will unlock a much higher fifth-year option.

So, yes, at some point the Browns will have to give Verse the financial reward that the Rams won’t be financing. Still, the Rams have paid the bulk of Verse’s four-year, $15.1 million rookie deal. The Browns will get him for two years, at less than $5 million.

Bottom line? Getting Verse is better than getting a first-round pick. Which gives the Browns a first-round pick, a second-round pick, a third-round pick, and a recent first-round pick who has proven to be a winning lottery ticket.