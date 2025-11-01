Is an immediate fire sale coming in Miami?

The Dolphins installed an interim General Manager on Friday. And Champ Kelly has plenty of work to do.

The trade deadline arrives on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. And it’s believed that most of the current roster is available.

As one source put it, if Kelly is going to have any chance at the permanent job, he’ll need to make a big splash. Turn contracts that will either not be extended or will be terminated into draft picks. Dump salary. Create future cap space. Target practice-squad guys who can come in and be competitive.

Of course, it remains to be seen how competitive the Dolphins want to be. Owner Stephen Ross allegedly offered former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 in 2019 for each additional loss the team absorbed. (Ross said he was joking. Good one?)

So maybe Kelly placates Ross by gutting the roster and greasing the skids for a continuation of the 2025 free fall.

Regardless, multiple Dolphins players are in play. One guy to watch, we’re told, is safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was traded from Miami to the Steelers in 2019 and who was traded back to the Dolphins before the season.

Pass rushers Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Matt Judon know they could go, too. Receiver Jaylen Waddle also has been mentioned as a potential trade possibility.

Kelly has three days to do any deals he’s considering. And with 13 games still to be played in Week 9, the inevitable possibility of injuries could create and/or heighten demand for the various available Dolphins players.