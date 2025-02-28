Isaiah Bond: I’m going to break the 40-yard dash record tomorrow

A year ago, a former Texas receiver broke the record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the scouting combine.

Could it happen again in 2025?

That’s what Isaiah Bond is planning for Saturday, as he declared during his Friday press conference.

“I’m going to break the record tomorrow — for sure,” Bond said, adding that he’s shooting for a 4.20 or, if he’s feeling great, a 4.1.

Now-Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy broke the record in 2024 with a 4.21. While Bond has high expectations for this weekend, he said he’s tested at 4.23.

“I’ve been running my whole life. I’ve been one of the fastest my whole life,” Bond said. “When practice meets preparation, greatness is achieved. I’m going to go out there and trust my training — put on a show.”

Bond, who turns 21 on March 15, transferred from Alabama to Texas in 2024 to play for head coach Steve Sarkisian after Nick Saban retired. He said he wanted to learn under one of the better offensive minds in college football.

He ended up catching 34 passes for 540 yards with five touchdowns and rushing four times for 98 yards with a TD in 2024.

Given that Bond plans on breaking the 40 record, it’s not much of a surprise that he said “sheer speed” is the factor that separates him in this year’s draft class.

“[There’s] not a receiver out there that has the speed that I have,” Bond said. “And it’s not [just] the speed — I feel like I’m a complete receiver. I have amazing routes. If you watch the tape, you’ll see that.”

In 41 career college games between Alabama and Texas, Bond caught 99 passes for 1,428 yards with 10 touchdowns.