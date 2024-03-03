Xavier Worthy breaks Scouting Combine record in the 40-yard dash

Move over, John Ross.

His seven-year-old record in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine has fallen. Texas receiver Xavier Worthy covered the distance in 4.21 seconds on Saturday.

Ross held the prior record at 4.22 seconds.

His other distinction, of course, is being the latest player drafted before quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Ross went ninth to the Bengals; the Chiefs traded up to No. 10 to get Mahomes.

Typically, an ultra-fast 40 time doesn’t guarantee NFL success. In five seasons with the Bengals and Giants, Ross played in 37 games. He had 62 career catches for 957 yards.

Running back Chris Johnson held the record before Ross, with 4.24 seconds. And Johnson had a very good career in the NFL.

Others in the top 10 are running back Dri Archer (4.26 seconds), receiver Jerome Mathis (4.26 seconds), receiver Marquise Goodwin (4.27 seconds), cornerback Stanford Routt (4.27 seconds), receiver Tyrone Calico (4.27 seconds), cornerback Jalen Myrick (4.28 seconds), receiver J.J. Nelson (4.28 seconds), and receiver Jacoby Ford (4.28 seconds).