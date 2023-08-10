Isaiah Simmons: I feel more like myself at safety

The Cardinals didn’t pick up their option on Isaiah Simmons’ contract for the 2024 season, so the 2020 first-round pick is heading into the final year of his deal while taking on different defensive responsibilities.

Simmons’ versatility was touted as a strength when he was coming into the league, but he expressed interest in mastering defensive back after Jonathan Gannon was hired as the team’s new head coach. After seeing time as a linebacker and nickelback over the last three seasons, Simmons has been playing a deeper safety position during training camp and he said this week that he feels he is in the best spot to show off his abilities.

“There were just certain circumstances that led to me playing certain positions last year as opposed to maybe doing what was best for me. Now doing what’s best for me is actually best for the team, so I think now why it looks like I feel a little more free, more like myself in my game,” Simmons said, via the team’s website.

Fellow safety Budda Baker said that Simmons “brings everything” to the position because of his size and athletic ability while Gannon said Simmons has “been reliable” in his new role. The way those things come together during the season will likely determine where Simmons is playing and where he’s lining up in the future.